PRESS DIGEST-British Business - June 24

June 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Intu Properties said on Tuesday it had appointed KPMG to "contingency plan" for an adminstration as it battles to agree a deal with lenders by a deadline on Friday. bit.ly/315uI1Y

- The Financial Conduct Authority is working on a new framework to improve the governance of fund managers from next summer. bit.ly/3hU0Zio

The Guardian

- The former chief executive of Wirecard AG was bailed from police custody after posting a deposit of 5 million euros ($5.66 million), public prosecutors in Munich said on Tuesday afternoon. bit.ly/2BD8mKg

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the 2-metre physical distancing rule in England would be dropped in favour of a "1-metre-plus" approach. bit.ly/3duibHY

The Telegraph

- JD Sports has bought back its Go Outdoors chain for 56.5 million pounds ($70.75 million) after the adventure equipment retailer was put into administration. bit.ly/2B1xQBa

- Britain's second wealthiest family the Hinduja Brothers are embroiled in a High Court row over their 16 billion pounds fortune, as one of the brothers seeks to challenge the claim that their assets should be split evenly. bit.ly/37Xgsd1

Sky News

- Bank of England's Andrew Bailey has written to the work and pensions secretary, Therese Coffey, to criticise elements of an interim framework for pension superfunds announced last week by the industry regulator. bit.ly/2BAFG4C

- Burnley believe they have identified the fans responsible for a "White Lives Matter banner" flown over their match with Manchester City and they will receive lifetime bans from the club, their chief executive has said. bit.ly/3esQMrh ($1 = 0.8842 euros) ($1 = 0.7985 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)