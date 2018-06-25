PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 25

June 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Hedge fund investors have made a 1 billion pound ($1.33 billion) bet against WPP Plc as the advertising agency grapples with the fallout from the exit of Sir Martin Sorrell. bit.ly/2InxLWc

International aviation chiefs have warned that French President Emmanuel Macron's plan to privatise the Paris airport operator will lead to price rises for travellers. bit.ly/2Klbmuj

The Guardian

Britain's energy regulator Ofgem selected economist Martin Cave as the new chair just months before it is due to impose a price cap on energy bills. bit.ly/2KhNPL3

Measures to make it easier for small businesses, charities, co-operatives and social enterprises to bid for government contracts will be unveiled by ministers on Monday in an attempt to rebuild trust following the collapse of Carillion. bit.ly/2ImuNRW

The Telegraph

Motor insurer Hastings has had to reimburse 21,000 customers after becoming the latest financial services company to face software problems. It has paid 1 million pounds in compensation to those impacted. bit.ly/2Kfy9aR

Chaarat Gold is expected to name Artem Volynets as chief executive early this week as it pushes ahead with an ambitious expansion plan that could include the $800 million purchase of Kumtor, Kyrgyzstan's biggest mine. bit.ly/2K7HFB5

Sky News

Senior ministers have hit back at Airbus for going public with fears about the progress of Brexit. International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said the aerospace giant should be "making the case" against a "no deal" Brexit in Europe - not just to the UK. And in even stronger comments, Health Minister Jeremy Hunt said "threats" from businesses were "completely inappropriate". bit.ly/2InY0M4

Aurum Holdings has appointed Goldman Sachs and Barclays to spearhead a public listing that is likely to take place in London sometime next year. Aurum, which also owns the Royal Warrant holder Mappin & Webb, could be worth more than 600 million pounds, according to some retail analysts. bit.ly/2K4oo3A

The Independent

Whitbread Plc boss Alison Brittain will be quizzed over the firm's plans for Costa Coffee on Wednesday when the group reports on first-quarter trading. The company said earlier this year that it would split the Costa chain and list it as a separate entity, following pressure from activist investor Elliott. ind.pn/2InQLUu ($1 = 0.7540 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Daniel Wallis)