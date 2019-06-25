PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 25

June 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Britain-based hedge fund Seneca Investment Managers is understood to have approached other institutional shareholders to force changes to the five-person board at Woodford Patient Capital Plc. bit.ly/2J2jeSd

British digital lender Monzo hit a valuation of more than 2 billion pounds after raising 113 million pounds ($143.94 million) in a new round from a group led by the Y Combinator Continuity Fund, a Silicon Valley investor. bit.ly/2ZKl68K

The Guardian

UK homes hoping to shrink their carbon footprint by installing a solar-battery system face a steep VAT increase from October under new laws proposed by HM Revenue and Customs. bit.ly/2xeajaF

Canada-based Aurora Cannabis Inc said the UK was failing patients who might benefit from medicinal cannabis, as well as forfeiting economic gain, due to the restrictions of the existing regulatory regime. bit.ly/31Sdran

The Telegraph

UK Labour's finance chief, John McDonnell, has confirmed Labour plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange any company that "fails" to address the climate change crisis. bit.ly/2LdBt9T

Switzerland will ban European Union stock exchanges from trading Swiss shares in retaliation for Brussels' freezing its bourses out from the EU market. bit.ly/2XtngfD

Sky News

British asset and wealth management company Schroders Plc will oppose the re-election of FirstGroup Plc Chairman Wolfhart Hauser at Tuesday's general meeting. bit.ly/31V8EVw

British privately owned furniture retailer Oak Furnitureland has appointed advisers to explore options for funding an expansion programme a decade after its first store opened. bit.ly/2X4zwDN

The Independent

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order imposing further sanctions on Iran, as tensions between the United States and the Middle Eastern country have escalated following an attack on an American surveillance drone. bit.ly/2X3d0X8