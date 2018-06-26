PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 26

June 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Inmarsat Plc, the UK satellites operator, was at the centre of a possible two-way bidding battle after French company Eutelsat Communications SA expressed interest in making an offer only two weeks after an American bidder was rejected. bit.ly/2Irkfkg

- Germany's Ifo business climate index fell this month to its lowest level in more than a year as the country's economic slowdown and the prospect of a global trade war hit morale. bit.ly/2MqFxBd

The Guardian

- UK government has rejected plans for a 1.3 billion pounds ($1.73 billion) tidal lagoon in Swansea Bay, sparking widespread criticism. bit.ly/2IsBge1

- British Business Secretary Greg Clark has hit back against anti-business comments by his cabinet colleagues, insisting companies such as Airbus SE are "entitled to be listened to with respect" on Brexit. bit.ly/2MmmVSI

The Telegraph

- Sleep tech startup Dreem has raised 26 million pounds ($34.52 million, in a funding round led by healthcare company Johnson & Johnson's venture arm. bit.ly/2Mlo6Su

- Mike Shearwood, chief executive of Clarks, has resigned after the shoe retailer launched a probe into his behaviour following a string of complaints. bit.ly/2Is95f5

Sky News

- BMW customs manager Stephan Freismuth warned that the company "cannot" manufacture its products in the UK if Brexit means its supply chain is disrupted. bit.ly/2MnEu53

- Parliamentarians have backed the UK government's 14 billion pounds ($18.59 billion) proposal to expand Heathrow Airport with a third runway. bit.ly/2MqlB11

The Independent

- Of 222 large banks, insurers, asset managers and other financial services companies tracked by Ernst and Young, more than a third have said they are considering or have confirmed they are moving operations and/or staff from the UK to the EU. ind.pn/2MlC4Uw

- Tesco Plc announced the end of its Brand Guarantee scheme, which offers customers price matches on branded goods. ind.pn/2MprgV4 ($1 = 0.7533 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)