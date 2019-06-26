PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 26

June 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Miner Rio Tinto Plc and retailer Walmart Inc are among companies whose shares have been put back on the "prospective buy" list at Norway's sovereign wealth fund after the investor found that they had mended their ways. bit.ly/2X8bjg9

Outgoing De La Rue Plc Chief Executive Martin Sutherland, enjoyed a 20 percent rise in his pay package last year despite presiding over profit warnings and a slump in the share price after missing out on a contract to print new British passports. bit.ly/2FKhIU7

The Guardian

UK's Worthing council has signed up with BoKlok, a company jointly owned by the Swedish retailer Ikea and construction firm Skanska which specialises in factory-built housing that can be constructed at a low cost.bit.ly/2xcL0Wz

U.S. drug company AbbVie Inc is to buy Allergan , the Irish-based maker of Botox, for $63 billion in one of the biggest deals in the global pharmaceutical industry. bit.ly/2xf1jlG

The Telegraph

Britain's FirstGroup Plc chairman is to leave after almost a third of shareholders backed calls by U.S. activist Coast Capital for him to be forced out of the transport giant. bit.ly/2IJO8Qn

Financial Conduct Authority Chief Executive Andrew Bailey has argued that a flawed EU loophole is partly to blame for the crisis around Neil Woodford's flagship fund as MPs accused the regulator of being too slow to spot any issues. bit.ly/2X7tkuL

Sky News

Woodford Investment Management is on the verge of appointing PJT Park Hill, a division of the investment bank PJT Partners to offload stakes in companies including Atom Bank and Oxford Nanopore. bit.ly/2JcPy54

Thomas Cook Group Plc's bonding providers have hired PricewaterhouseCoopers to represent them in talks about the ‎company's future. bit.ly/2x9xumH

The Independent

Britain's Southern Water has agreed to pay a record 126 million pounds ($159.86 million) in fines and payments to customers for "serious failures" in its sewage treatment works and for deliberately misreporting its performance. bit.ly/2X5nHxs