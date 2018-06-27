PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 27

June 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson will ask the prime minister for up to 4 billion pounds ($5.29 billion) extra a year for the armed forces at a critical meeting set for next week. bit.ly/2KeyNte

- Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority, at The Times CEO Summit in London said that claims that British banks are not prepared for a hard Brexit are "considerably wide of the mark." bit.ly/2KqkfWI

The Guardian

- Car manufacturers have warned Prime Minister Theresa May there is "no Brexit dividend" for the industry. bit.ly/2Kb9FUo

- Uber Technologies Inc will be able to continue operating in London, after a court decided the ride-hailing firm should be awarded a new 15-month probationary licence, after being told of sweeping changes to its practices. bit.ly/2KanvGx

The Telegraph

- France's Eutelsat Communication SA has abandoned a potential bid for Inmarsat Plc just hours after saying it was evaluating a possible bid for the British company. bit.ly/2KnTkuY

- The Serious Fraud Office has started criminal proceedings against two of Unaoil's companies, in the latest development in its two-year investigation into a global corruption scandal. bit.ly/2KnSSgi

Sky News

- The UK's largest wholesaler is rationing supplies of some beers and soft drinks as the shortage of carbon dioxide gas starts to bite consumers. Booker - which was bought by Tesco Plc earlier this year - said customers including pubs, restaurants and stores were already being given limited stocks. bit.ly/2KttTs0

- Willie Walsh, the chief executive of British Airways parent International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, has called the 14 billion pounds cost to build Heathrow's third runway "perverse" and cast doubt on the airport's ability to deliver the project. bit.ly/2KccDrS

The Independent

- Mediterranean restaurant chain Hummus Brothers has gone into administration, making it the latest in a string of casual dining chains to fall victim to rising rates and slow consumer spending. ind.pn/2KnXsLq