PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 28

June 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- One of the UK's leading insolvency practitioners Neville Kahn has resigned from Deloitte. bit.ly/2KuOnxj

- The chairman of John Lewis and Waitrose has warned that profits this year will be "substantially lower than last year" as he laid out the company's strategy for the coming ten years. bit.ly/2Ku6H9w

The Guardian

- UK's Financial Conduct Authority has revealed it is investigating allegations of insider trading at building and services contractor Carillion Plc before its collapse in January. bit.ly/2KqJzbU

- UK customers of Ticketmaster have been warned they could be at risk of fraud or identity theft after the global ticketing group revealed a major data breach that has affected tens of thousands of people. bit.ly/2KuOOYt

The Telegraph

- UK taxpayers must brace themselves for another "20 years of hard choices," according to Paul Johnson, head of the Institute for Fiscal Studies. bit.ly/2MvtpPn

- The Crown Estate is mulling expansion of its investment in industrial property to capitalise on booming demand from online sellers. bit.ly/2KodW2O

Sky News

- The Bank of England has warned of the prospect of an unprecedented financial crunch next March with trillions of pounds of derivatives effectively ceasing to function unless Europe rapidly comes up with a fix. bit.ly/2KrpjHf

- Activist Investor Nelson Peltz is raising a one billion pounds ($1.31 billion) warchest that he will use to push for strategic and boardroom changes at a leading blue-chip British company. bit.ly/2KqmEgY

The Independent

- China has lifted a ban on British beef after more than 20 years. The move will be worth 250 million pounds to British producers over the first five years, according to the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs. ind.pn/2KqAQGU ($1 = 0.7623 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)