PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 28

June 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Britain's Boris Johnson is preparing an emergency budget for a no-deal Brexit, including aggressive tax cuts, an overhaul of stamp duty and an assault on regulation if he becomes prime minister. bit.ly/2IT14TS

Glencore Plc confirmed the death of at least 19 "illegal artisanal miners" at a vast open-pit mine owned by its subsidiary in the southeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo. bit.ly/2X8g707

The Guardian

The U.S. vehicle maker Ford Motor Co plans to cut 12,000 jobs across Europe as it tries to turn around the struggling business in a European car market. bit.ly/2XeqlRm

Pendragon Plc Chief Executive Mark Herbert is leaving the car dealership in less than three months into the job after clashing with the board over its focus on the used-car market. bit.ly/2XdCiqG

The Telegraph

Jony Ive, the British designer behind the iPhone, is leaving Apple Inc and would set up his own company in the United States, the company has announced. bit.ly/2Lo0CyU

UK Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright has triggered a formal investigation of financial links between the Evening Standard and the Saudi Arabian regime after rejecting appeals from its owner that the newspaper's future could be threatened by official intervention. bit.ly/2XBavzA

Sky News

Vauxhall owner Peugeot says it plans to make the next generation Astra at Ellesmere Port but only if certain Brexit and union conditions are met and a final decision on the investment from 2021 would depend on terms of the UK's departure from the EU. bit.ly/2KFAksh

Birmingham City Council agreed on Wednesday to sign off a settlement with Amey Birmingham Highways Ltd (ABHL) that will see the embattled contractor paying 300 million pounds ($380.28 million) to the local authority over a five-year period. bit.ly/2Ne1JDN

The Independent

UK gambling firms paid a record 19.6 million pounds in penalties last year for failing to protect problem gamblers and stop money laundering. bit.ly/2XxmVZr