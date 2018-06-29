PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 29

June 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The Bank of England's chief economist, Andy Haldane, has dismissed Labour's proposals to make the central bank improve Britain's weak productivity growth. bit.ly/2Kyytla

- The French luxury group LVMH is cutting ties with Edun, the eco-friendly label founded by Bono and his wife, Ali Hewson. bit.ly/2Ksl8Lh

The Guardian

- A group of 50 Deliveroo couriers will share a six-figure payout from the takeaway delivery firm in a settlement of an employment rights claim. bit.ly/2Kvd4JO

- The UK's population is rising at its slowest rate for 13 years, according to the first official figures from the Office for National Statistics released since the Brexit vote. bit.ly/2KyiljF

The Telegraph

- Britain's BAE Systems Plc has won a 20 billion pounds ($26.15 billion) contract to build frigates that will form the backbone of the Australian navy. bit.ly/2Mw1P4j

- The UK's Financial Reporting Council said on Thursday it has begun a probe into Deloitte's audit in 2015 and 2016 of SIG Plc. bit.ly/2KvSRnl

Sky News

- BP Plc is to pay 130 million pounds to buy Chargemaster, the company behind the UK's largest network of charging points for electric-powered vehicles. bit.ly/2MzmsMX

- Homebase has announced 303 job losses at its store support centre in Milton Keynes, England. bit.ly/2KtwoHi

The Independent

- The Labour party has accused the government of using "rigged" interest rates for student loan debt, costing graduates up to 16,000 pounds in additional repayments. ind.pn/2MwpWQw