PRESS DIGEST-British Business - June 29

June 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times - Internet shoppers could be hit by a compulsory delivery charge as part of a campaign to cut congestion and toxic emissions, The Times has learnt. bit.ly/3eNSu6M

- Legal & General has warned that "history will judge us unkindly" unless the government embarks on a multibillion-pound investment programme to revitalise the economy. bit.ly/388PG1n

The Guardian

- Virgin Atlantic is attempting to secure a privately funded rescue deal worth up to 900 million pounds ($1.11 billion) by the end of this week as it fights to survive after the slump in international travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. bit.ly/3dKezS6

- Schools in England are being promised a 1 billion pounds rebuilding programme as Prime Minister Boris Johnson commits to giving children a "world-class education" after months out of the classroom, and pledges help for the economy to bounce back from the coronavirus crisis. bit.ly/38gWJoU

The Telegraph

- Uber's UK head Fred Jones has left the ride sharing company to join electric scooter start-up Tier. bit.ly/3dBLmZC

- UK banks chiefs have urged Finance Minister Rishi Sunak to slash capital requirements and cut red tape after the Brexit transition to deliver a multibillion-pound boost to the post-COVID-19 economic recovery. bit.ly/2YHOpuU

Sky News

- Andrew Tyrie, chair of Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) was effectively forced to step down three years early after falling out with its chief executive, raising questions about the public reasons cited for his premature departure. bit.ly/2NCdLUP

- Mark Sedwill, UK's top civil servant and national security adviser to Boris Johnson is stepping down, the government has announced. bit.ly/3eNSrI8

The Independent

- UK Labour Party has set out plans for a shake-up of mental health support to ensure that 3.1 million NHS and care workers who have been under intense pressure during the coronavirus crisis get access to the same fast-tracked help and advice. bit.ly/2CQVwsH