PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 3

June 3 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Tory leadership candidates backed U.S. calls to block Huawei from Britain's communications network yesterday as President Trump prepared to raise the issue during his state visit. bit.ly/2WgWGXk

The hostile bidder for Provident Financial Plc risks being blocked from delisting the doorstep lender from the stock exchange after another investor broke cover to oppose the 1.1 billion pound takeover. bit.ly/316ccns

The Guardian

The United States will want business access to the National Health Service in any post-Brexit trade deal, the U.S. ambassador has said, prompting anger from politicians and campaigners before Donald Trump's state visit this week. bit.ly/2KlPXnW

The Telegraph

London-based Glennmont Partners is expected to confirm this week that it has exceeded its bid to raise 600 million pounds for new clean energy projects across Europe and the UK. bit.ly/2Wx59VN

Banknote and passport printer De La Rue Plc has been made a takeover target for a foreign rival following claims of years of poor management, according to one of the company's biggest investors. bit.ly/30ZU66I

Sky News

Mid-market private equity firm Duke Street is close to clinching a deal to buy the generic drugs arm of DCC Plc , a FTSE-100 conglomerate with operations spanning oil, retail and healthcare. bit.ly/2W5b67T