PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 3

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The finance director of Tesco Plc, who helped turn around Britain's biggest retailer from the depths of an accounting scandal, is to retire, leading to a new top executive team next year. bit.ly/2BpKud7

- Britain's biggest builder of retirement homes is preparing to re-open sales offices next week as it seeks to shift 1,350 completed homes on its books. bit.ly/3eNrzrh

The Guardian

- The UK's fishing industry has accused the EU of using a "nuclear option" to secure a Brexit deal, warning that it is prepared for blockades by the French if trade talks collapse. bit.ly/3eGIbkn

- EasyJet Plc has announced plans to restart flights across the majority of its routes this summer, with holiday flights from all its UK airports in July and August. bit.ly/3eMAYiu

The Telegraph

- British Airways has asked thousands of workers to take pay cuts and accept new conditions or face losing their jobs. bit.ly/2U3SJSJ

- P&O Cruises has admitted it will not set sail again until October 15 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rip into the travel and leisure industries. bit.ly/36UU4jN

Sky News

- Travelodge, the budget hotel group, will on Wednesday launch a formal restructuring plan on which it will argue the fate of 10,000 British hospitality industry jobs depend. bit.ly/2ZXDMFA

- The owner of the McLaren Formula One (F1) team has bolstered its line-up of City advisers amid tense negotiations with bondholders about the company's future. bit.ly/300xi8K

The Independent

- The Northern Ireland Assembly has passed a motion calling on the UK government to request an extension to the Brexit transition period in the wake of the "extreme challenges" posed by the coronavirus pandemic. bit.ly/2U5kt9A