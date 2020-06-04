PRESS DIGEST-British Business - June 4

June 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The founder of Amigo Holdings Plc has threatened to sell his controlling stake in the troubled guarantor lender if other shareholders do not back his attempt to oust the company's board. bit.ly/3eOA9pG

- HSBC Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered Plc have backed China's controversial imposition of a national security law on Hong Kong in a move likely to infuriate ministers in London. bit.ly/2UbjF34

The Guardian

- The owner of Frankie & Benny's and Garfunkel's is to permanently close up to 120 restaurants with almost 3,000 jobs losses expected as it accelerates plans to restructure under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic. bit.ly/307ti6G

- The Bank of England governor has told banks to bolster their preparations for a no-deal Brexit. bit.ly/3eOAxEE

The Telegraph

- British Airways could be stripped of prized landing slots at Heathrow airport because it is cutting staff while still taking advantage of the taxpayer-backed furlough scheme, a minister has suggested. bit.ly/2XZl4KV

- Digger maker JCB has won approval for a 600 million pounds taxpayer-backed loan as it struggles with a plunge in construction work worldwide. bit.ly/3063jwr

Sky News

- The high street fashion chain New Look has kicked off crunch talks with landlords that could presage full-blown talks about a second financial restructuring in little more than a year. bit.ly/2MtoLDu

The Independent

- The business secretary Alok Sharma is self-isolating and has been tested for coronavirus after he began to feel unwell in the House of Commons. bit.ly/3gQrrci