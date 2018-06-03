PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 4

June 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

AstraZeneca Plc is preparing to disclose payments to doctors in all countries in which it operates in a move that will pile pressure on its rivals to follow suit. bit.ly/2Hi6Hal

Richard Lloyd, the consumer rights champion and former "Which?" director, is reviewing claims that the Financial Ombudsman Service, which settles disputes between City firms and their customers, hurt complainants by issuing flawed judgments in favour of banks. bit.ly/2sAFCtG

The Guardian

The GMB union announced on Monday that it is taking legal action on behalf of members working for three delivery firms used by Amazon.com Inc, arguing that the companies wrongly classed them as self-employed. bit.ly/2sCZcWk

Greece is to take a substantial step towards easing capital controls – restrictions associated with the worst days of economic crisis – as it prepares to exit its current bailout programme. bit.ly/2sCoy6t

The Telegraph

Theresa May is facing a rebellion by Boris Johnson and senior Tory MPs after it emerged that she is considering whipping a vote on a third runway at Heathrow later this month. bit.ly/2sAFWZq

Gala Leisure, the UK's biggest bingo chain, has recruited industry veteran John Kelly as non-executive chairman. bit.ly/2HjD5cy

Sky News

CYBG Plc, the owner of the Clydesdale and Yorkshire banks, is this weekend locked in talks‎ with Virgin Money Holdings about an improved all-share offer to create a 4 billion stg challenger lender. bit.ly/2sHfYng

Finance ministers at the G7 have told the U.S. that "collaboration and co-operation has been put at risk" by its trade tariffs. bit.ly/2sDJY3h

The Independent

The government should make it mandatory for large companies and pension funds to report their exposure to climate change risks, a committee of MPs has said. ind.pn/2sCZXyE (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)