PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 4

June 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

British Prime Minister Theresa May is set for a confrontation with U.S. President Trump over Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on the second day of his state visit as she rebuffs U.S. demands to block the Chinese company from a role in Britain's 5G network. bit.ly/2Z6xSOO

China's Tencent Holding Ltd is leading a $40 million funding round for the London-based fintech startup True Layer, according to industry and City sources. bit.ly/2EQpz1Q

The Guardian

Executives of Barclays Plc and the British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc are among those invited to a breakfast meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and senior business leaders. bit.ly/2WIuRXl

British supermarket group Waitrose has unveiled its vision of environmentally conscious shopping, offering customers the chance to buy food and drink that is completely free of packaging. bit.ly/2QIxKBO

The Telegraph

Pressure is mounting on British veteran fund manager Neil Woodford after shares in his flagship equity income fund were suspended following sustained outflows over the past month, leaving fund investors unable to sell down their stakes. bit.ly/2WbRkHX

British lawmaker Boris Johnson will seek a judicial review of the decision to summon him to court to face a private prosecution, it has been claimed. bit.ly/2Wj2cst

Sky News

British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc is preparing a search for the successor to Chairman Leif Johansson, who has chaired the company for seven years. bit.ly/2Zals8B

The petrochemical company INEOS, founded by Britain's billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has said it will buy a 1.6 billion pound($2.03 billion)stake in a plant complex in Saudi Arabia. bit.ly/2XjPUww