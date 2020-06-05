PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 5

June 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Oxford University's potential COVID-19 vaccine will be tested in Brazil as scientists rush to find places with high enough rates of infection to determine whether their inoculations work. bit.ly/3dDdLza

- The German chemicals giant BASF SE has emerged as the largest recipient of the Bank of England's COVID-19 emergency funding scheme despite only employing 834 people in Britain. bit.ly/372eck5

The Guardian

- Virgin Atlantic has announced plans to resume scheduled passenger flights from the UK on 20 July. bit.ly/3czzyqb

- The luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda plans to make 500 workers redundant as it looks to cut costs under new chief executive, Tobias Moers, because of the slump in sales due to the coronavirus pandemic. bit.ly/30bwXAu

The Telegraph

- Young & Co's Brewery is banking on the relaxation of strict two-metre social distancing rules by August as it prepares to reopen pubs. bit.ly/2MsxSnZ

- Britain has been urged to follow Germany's lead after it unveiled plans to slash VAT as part of a massive stimulus package to escape the coronavirus recession. bit.ly/371lRPL

Sky News

- A portfolio of 19 life sciences company stakes accumulated by Neil Woodford, the former star fund manager, will be sold on Friday to an American buyer for just under 225 million pounds. bit.ly/3dGiC2U

- British Airways (BA) has told staff its parent firm is burning through 178 million pounds of cash a week and the airline does not have "an absolute right to exist" as a row with unions intensifies. bit.ly/2Xz4mDi

The Independent

- The equalities watchdog will launch a statutory inquiry into the "entrenched racial inequalities" laid bare by the coronavirus pandemic in the UK. bit.ly/3dASar9