PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 6

Reuters (June 6) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Peter Freund, a minority shareholder in baseball's New York Yankees, is preparing to make a formal offer to buy Aston Villa for 75 million pounds ($100.48 million) as the club faces up to the threat of going into administration. (bit.ly/2sygDIc)

Advisers to the government could return with a multibillion-pound sale of Royal Bank of Scotland shares by September, despite the muted reaction to the state's first offer of the stock in three years. (bit.ly/2syKe4q)

The Guardian

The UK government has cleared the way for Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox to buy Sky Plc on the condition it sells Sky News to another organisation.(bit.ly/2sJoK3P)

Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the National Health Service with a big cash boost will force the government to raise taxes, break its own budget rules or slash public spending elsewhere, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.(bit.ly/2Hq2b9I)

The Telegraph

International Paper Co has walked away from takeover talks with Smurfit Kappa Group, citing the cardboard company's "lack of engagement" after it rebuffed two earlier approaches by the American giant. (bit.ly/2kSwr4p)

Channel 4 has warned that moves backed by its celebrity chef presenter Jamie Oliver to ban junk food advertising before the 9 p.m. watershed are a "serious financial risk" for commercial broadcasters. (bit.ly/2sv2A6j)

Sky News

European governments are advising businesses not to use British parts in goods for export ahead of Brexit. (bit.ly/2sMMp3I)

TSB Chief Executive Paul Pester will appear before MPs on Wednesday for a second round of questioning over the bank's IT meltdown and the continued chaos facing thousands of customers. (bit.ly/2sIf2Pj)

The Independent

Network Rail plans to ban the sale of plastic cups and cutlery from shops at stations across the UK as part of a drive to tackle "significant environmental issues." (ind.pn/2sEFHMM)

Tesco Bank customers were left unable to access their online banking accounts on Tuesday, due to a technical issue.(ind.pn/2Ho9v5P) ($1 = 0.7464 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)