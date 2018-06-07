PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 7

June 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

GVC Holdings Plc shareholders scored a rare coup on excessive boardroom pay and independence by forcing the resignation of a non-executive director from the gambling operator's remuneration committee. (bit.ly/2kRX7lJ)

The collapse of TSB's computer systems led to a 70-fold increase in the number of customers potentially being targeted by fraudsters. (bit.ly/2sDkG5W)

The Guardian

Workers employed by crisis-stricken Northern rail are to stage three strikes later this month as their union capitalises on recent travel chaos to fight plans to abolish train guards.(bit.ly/2HnUQHH)

The government will take steps to ensure farms can operate profitably after Brexit, environment secretary Michael Gove has insisted, as MPs challenged ministers to keep taxpayer funding for agriculture after EU subsidies are withdrawn. (bit.ly/2sCgXWw)

The Telegraph

Top government officials had access to crucial information about Carillion Plc's financial health four months before the company collapsed, a new report by the National Audit Office has revealed, as it emerged that its liquidation will cost the taxpayer at least 148 million pounds ($198.57 million). (bit.ly/2sD8q5v)

Lightsource BP made its latest multi-million pound acquisition through a 1 billion pound ($1.34 billion) partnership with BlackRock's renewables investment fund which it set up last year to help snap up solar assets.(bit.ly/2kRgzix)

Sky News

Stobart Group Ltd, the infrastructure conglomerate, will seek to restore order to its warring boardroom by announcing the appointment of a new City broker amid an attempt to oust its chairman. (bit.ly/2sMoyAR)

Paul Dacre is stepping down as editor of the Daily Mail newspaper after 26 years in the role. (bit.ly/2sNwCl7)

The Independent

Amazon.com Inc is to create 2,500 permanent jobs in the United Kingdom in 2018, taking its total workforce in this country to 27,500 by the end of the year. (ind.pn/2Hqxxgu)

Housebuilder Persimmon Plc came under fire from MPs on Wednesday over a bonus scheme that has seen top executives handed "grossly excessive" awards amounting to hundreds of millions of pounds. (ind.pn/2HqAfma)