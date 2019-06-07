PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 7

June 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The former boss of Hewlett Packard "shot first and asked questions later", a court was told, when she accused Mike Lynch, 53, Autonomy's founder, and Sushovan Hussain, 55, its finance director, of accounting fraud in 2012. bit.ly/2XuAm9e

Most EU governments will back another delay to Brexit regardless of who becomes prime minister, a senior European source says. bit.ly/2WNeA3r

The Guardian

The owner of the Monsoon and Accessorize retail chains has delayed plans for a restructuring to rescue the business after landlords failed to back similar plans by Philip Green' retail empire. bit.ly/2HZ8QLw

Investment funds of the sort run by Neil Woodford need closer scrutiny to lessen the risk that fire sales of assets trigger a market-disrupting feedback loop, the governor of the Bank of England has said. bit.ly/2EXBIC3

The Telegraph UK PM candidate Matt Hancock has vowed to "level the playing field" for high streets by scrapping business rates for small retailers while hitting tech giants with the new Amazon tax. bit.ly/2Z53MLw

Woodford Investment Management has refused to waive the fee on its suspended flagship fund, Telegraph Money can disclose. bit.ly/31dQzlf

Sky News

Carmaker Ford Motor Co has confirmed plans to close its engine plant at Bridgend in South Wales by September 2020, saying it faced becoming "economically unsustainable" in the world's drive for electric vehicles. bit.ly/2KyuWWY

UK insurer Aviva Plc says 1,800 jobs will go over the next three years as part of a drive to save up to 300 million pounds ($380.79 million) a year. bit.ly/2Muf9el

The Independent

Ofcom chief Sharon White is to replace Charlie Mayfield as the boss of John Lewis Plc from next year. ind.pn/2Ir420t