PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 8

June 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The London Stock Exchange suffered a setback earlier on Thursday after the start of share trading was delayed by an hour due to what it described as "a technical issue". (bit.ly/2Jz9QYr)

SSE Plc has agreed to pay 1 million pounds ($1.34 million) to help vulnerable customers after Ofgem found that it had wrongly told households that they could not save money by switching. (bit.ly/2JEcbkQ)

The Guardian

The board of Marks & Spencer Group Plc has blocked annual bonuses for its top executives after the chain's plunge in annual profits meant shop-floor staff would not qualify for payouts. (bit.ly/2JxIhyK)

At least 11,000 jobs are at risk as House of Fraser prepares to close more than half its UK stores and Poundworld teeters on the brink of administration, in the latest blow to the high streets. (bit.ly/2sFn8c9)

The Telegraph

The City watchdog has come under pressure to reconsider the legitimacy of Russian oil major Rosneft's listing on the London Stock Exchange from Labour MP Stephen Kinnock. (bit.ly/2HsFOkc)

U.S. drug giant Pfizer Inc has won its appeal against a record 90 million pound fine levied against it and UK manufacturing partner Flynn for allegedly "price gouging" the National Health Service by jacking up the price of an anti-epilepsy drug by more than 2,000 per cent.(bit.ly/2sD7EWo)

Sky News

Beleaguered TSB Chief Executive Paul Pester found himself under further pressure to keep his job after MPs said they had "lost confidence" in his ability to lead the troubled bank. (bit.ly/2JE66Vy)

Geordie Greig has been named the new editor of the Daily Mail, taking over from Paul Dacre. (bit.ly/2sCQ1WK)

The Independent

A deputy governor of the Bank of England, Dave Ramsden, has said its view that the economy's first quarter slump was mainly due to the snow is being vindicated by the economic data. (ind.pn/2JDQvWb)

Half of people due to retire this year are considering working past the state pension age, according to new research by Prudential. (ind.pn/2sFDiSS)