PRESS DIGEST-British Business - June 9

June 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The NHS smartphone app designed to track and reduce the spread of COVID-19 will be ready for launch in time for the next lifting of lockdown restrictions at the start of next month. bit.ly/3cLbn8q

- Premiership rugby clubs have voted to cut the salary cap from 7 million pounds ($8.92 million) to 6 million pounds over the course of the next two years in a bid to fix the league's broken financial model. bit.ly/3cRMk3L

The Guardian

- BP has announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs, representing about 15% of the oil group's 70,000 staff, by the end of the year. bit.ly/3dKHTZN

- Amanda Staveley is suing Barclays for up to 1.5 billion pounds after her client, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi, invested 3.25 billion pounds as part of an emergency fundraising 12 years ago.

The Telegraph

- Almost 500 jobs are at risk at Mulberry as it takes drastic measures to slash costs during the coronavirus crisis. bit.ly/37dRPbz

- Bosses of the travel and hospitality industry have been privately assured by the Government that "air bridges" will be introduced for foreign summer holidays from June 29 to replace blanket quarantine. bit.ly/3f5iRos

Sky News

- Johan Lundgren, chief executive of EasyJet has warned there could be more job losses if the government's policy for international travellers continues. bit.ly/37cEArH

- M&C Saatchi, which has been beset by accounting problems, has rebuffed an attempt by its biggest shareholder Vin Murria to gain a boardroom seat. bit.ly/2MIrd9m