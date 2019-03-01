PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 1

March 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Competition and Markets Authority said it provisionally found that Auden Mckenzie had agreed to pay a rival company, Waymade, to delay a competing version of hydrocortisone tablets from reaching the market and potentially driving down the price. bit.ly/2ECKaqP

Brussels has accused Britain of enabling tax avoidance by big business in a move that may foreshadow a post-Brexit battleground. bit.ly/2HcECoF

The Guardian

Gambling-style features in computer games, which encourage players to pay for items such as loot boxes that may be worth very little, warrant stricter oversight by the Gambling Commission to prevent them becoming a "gateway" to betting addiction, the UK Labour party's deputy leader, Tom Watson, said. bit.ly/2NDnPMI

The UK Labour party is moving towards a compromise plan that would allow Theresa May's Brexit deal to pass, but made clear that Parliament "withholds support" until it has been put to a public vote, according to multiple party sources. bit.ly/2XnGhNA

The Telegraph

One of Britain's most promising technology startups, Revolut has been accused of violating basic banking rules by failing to block thousands of potentially suspicious transactions on its platform. bit.ly/2EEmwKk

The outgoing boss of British American Tobacco Plc has reassured investors about the impact of more stringent regulations in the United States and hailed a near-doubling of revenues from vaping. bit.ly/2TnEs46

Sky News

UK car production troubles were compounded in January as the sector faced its eighth consecutive slump and exports to China plummeted by 72 percent. bit.ly/2XvKQFN

Aston Martin Lagonda Plc has used its first annual results since its stock market debut to announce a 30 million pounds fund to help navigate any Brexit-related disruption. bit.ly/2SwOE5N

The Independent

Tory minister George Eustice has quit his job protesting that Prime Minister Theresa May has risked the UK's "final humiliation" by opening the door to delaying Brexit. ind.pn/2tMEgNf