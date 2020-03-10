PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 10

March 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- GKSD Investment Holding said on Monday it did not intend to make a firm offer for NMC Health. bit.ly/3aKo0QG

- The Chinese firm Ningbo Fubang Jingye Group Co Ltd Steel has completed its planned takeover of British Steel for a reported 50 million pounds ($65.29 million) on Monday. bit.ly/2VYGAjz

The Guardian

- UK-based airline Ryanair Holdings Plc is sharply cutting back on the number of flights it operates to and from northern Italy after the government's lockdown of provinces in response to the coronavirus. bit.ly/2Q0VvWQ

- British retailer Tesco Plc is planning to hand out £5bn to shareholders and pump £2.5bn into its pension fund after lining up the sale of its Thai and Malaysian businesses. bit.ly/2Qhamg7

The Telegraph

- A U.S. activist investor has renewed its assault against FirstGroup Plc, threatening to ram through a break-up of the company by putting its demands to an emergency shareholder vote. bit.ly/2PZEigz

- Britain's lender Lloyds Banking Group Plc is moving huge volumes of customer data into Alphabet Inc's Google's cloud infrastructure in a move it claims is designed to "accelerate" a £3bn digital transformation programme. bit.ly/2Q1FK21

Sky News

- Banco Santander SA to hire Tony Prestedge as deputy chief executive of its UK arm. bit.ly/2TQj8m6

- British technology start-up Neyber backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc has been sold to Salary Finance. bit.ly/39BHqad ($1 = 0.7659 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)