PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 11

March 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Informa Plc, the world's largest exhibitions group, has cancelled or delayed events worth 425 million pounds in revenue because of the coronavirus. bit.ly/3aKMbOE

UK government defeated an amendment seeking to ban the China's Huawei from the telecoms network by 2023 by 306 votes to 282. bit.ly/3cPzfZV

The Guardian

The European Union is suspending the EU's use-it-or-lose it rules on airport landing slots, freeing airlines to halt "ghost flights" in which planes have been taking off without any passengers in its response to the coronavirus epidemic. bit.ly/2Qk4bIb

The Telegraph

UAE-based hospital operator NMC Health Plc said on Tuesday it had identified over $2.7 billion in debt that had not been disclosed to its board earlier. bit.ly/2TQyd78

Aviva Plc said on Tuesday it is cutting back on travel cover in new insurance policies due to the coronavirus outbreak. bit.ly/2Q3SNQa

Sky News

UK's Balfour Beatty Plc has deferred plans for about 200 million pounds share buyback amid stock market turmoil caused by the coronavirus. bit.ly/2vK12u5

UK government is poised to put back its target date for selling its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc as turbulent stock markets hamper the prospects for an imminent reduction in its shareholding. bit.ly/3aFyJeQ