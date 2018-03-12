PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 12

March 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- AJ Bell said that its 172,000 clients would be the only small investors eligible for its initial public offering, which is set to value the stake of Andy Bell, its founder, at about 140 million pounds ($194.00 million). bit.ly/2p6MOfu

- A study by Company Watch revealed that nearly 400 retailers, including big high street chains, could struggle to meet higher interest payments this year. bit.ly/2p9Wbe2

The Guardian

- An advertising campaign from France's Normandy government urging British businesses to flee across the channel to escape Brexit has been banned by Transport for London because it may cause "public controversy or sensitivity". bit.ly/2p9W16q

- One of the UK's biggest estate agency chains Your Move said that house prices in parts of London that were once at the epicentre of the UK property boom have fallen as much as 15 percent over the past year in fresh evidence of the impact of the EU referendum. bit.ly/2p5tjne

The Telegraph

- London mayor Sadiq Khan has told technology giants that they are not above the law and has demanded new regulations to rein the companies in if they fail to live up to expectations. bit.ly/2p7aL6i

- Product innovation firm CPP Group Plc, which was hit by a misselling scandal in 2012, is set to re-enter the UK market in the next few months after buying a significant minority stake in cyber security startup KYND. bit.ly/2p7pONl

Sky News

- Peer-to-peer lender Funding Circle has hired a quartet of ‎banks to prepare the ground for a London float that could value it at in excess of 2 billion pounds. bit.ly/2p5ytQg

- Woodford Investment Management Ltd (IPO-WOOD.L), informed the board of Atom Bank that it could not afford to participate in a 150 million pound share issue after a wave of client redemptions dried up cash for new investments. bit.ly/2p77HXS

The Independent

- UBS Group AG will press ahead with plans to relocate London staff to EU offices including Frankfurt, with the investment bank saying the lack of a Brexit transition deal will result in "significant changes" to its operations. ind.pn/2p5tdMo