PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 12

March 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- A large shareholder in Standard Life Aberdeen Plc has questioned the judgment of Martin Gilbert, its co-chief executive, in taking an additional role advising Revolut, the controversial financial technology company. bit.ly/2tYxzrM

- Shareholders in Superdry Plc have been urged to reject a proposal by its co-founder to return to the retailer's board amid an increasingly acrimonious top-level dispute. bit.ly/2F5rosh

The Guardian

- British MPs have warned Prime Minister Theresa May that the parliament is ready to seize control of Brexit and push for a softer version if her deal fails to get through the House of Commons. bit.ly/2UyelVl

- A no-deal Brexit would cost Japanese carmakers in Britain more than $1 billion a year if 10 percent tariffs were imposed on trade between the UK and EU, new analysis suggests. bit.ly/2HfD4uz

The Telegraph

- UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday pleaded with MPs to "come together" and back a revised version of her Brexit deal after claiming to have solved the problem of the Northern Irish backstop. bit.ly/2u2F6FO

- Unilever has revealed that its former boss Paul Polman was paid a total of 11.7 million euros ($13.17 million) for his final year at the company, a combination of his fixed salary, an annual bonus and long-term incentives. bit.ly/2HeRNpN

Sky News

- British insurance and travel specialist Saga is working with bankers on the possible disposal of Titan Travel, which offers escorted holidays, and Destinology‎, an online provider of four- and five-star vacations. bit.ly/2J32oFY

- The accounting regulator, the Financial Reporting Council, (FRC) is to be abolished and replaced by a new "enhanced" body following a damning review sparked by the collapses of high-profile companies such as Carillion Plc and BHS. bit.ly/2TONLdP

The Independent

- At least 900 billion pounds ($1.19 trillion) of assets have been moved out of the UK by financial firms ahead of Brexit, a study suggests. ind.pn/2Tx7fE7

- British nationals will be prevented from buying new shares in Ryanair Holdings Plc after a no-deal Brexit, the airline has said. ind.pn/2u1rRFq ($1 = 0.8883 euros) ($1 = 0.7563 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)