PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 12

March 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers.

The Times

The Bank of England has not run out of ammunition to fight a deep economic shock, both the incoming and outgoing governors said after Wednesday's emergency interest rate cut. bit.ly/3cR0x1R

Activist investor Gatemore Capital Management has built a 5.06% holding in Sensyne Health Plc, making it a top ten shareholder, after it began investing in the company in January. bit.ly/2TZ1GvO

The Guardian

UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak ditched a decade of Conservative economic orthodoxy on Wednesday and claimed the Conservatives were now "the party of public services," as he turned on the spending taps with a 30 billion pounds ($38.47 billion) package. bit.ly/3aIGb92

The Telegraph

British digital banking application Revolut will allow its paid-for users to buy and sell exposure to gold and the customers will be able to access gold through the application from Thursday. bit.ly/2IIzFmI

Balfour Beatty Plc has shelved 200 million pounds ($256.46 million)share buyback as the construction company braces for the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. bit.ly/2TZ2O2w

Sky News

UK government said it will introduce a digital services tax to collect 2% of online revenues made in the country by companies such as Facebook, Google and Amazon. bit.ly/2TXGW7B

UK's Clara-Pensions is in talks with prospective investors about a substantial fundraising. bit.ly/2TSlPDG ($1 = 0.7798 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)