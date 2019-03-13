PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 13

March 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- G4S Plc said on Tuesday it received bid interest in its cash-handling business, with contact coming from both private equity firms and rival companies. bit.ly/2XQkXAC

- The Early Learning Centre toy business has been sold by Mothercare Plc to The Entertainer group as part of a restructuring of the struggling maternity and baby retailer. bit.ly/2VUWTeg

The Guardian

- GlaxoSmithKline Plc Chief Executive Emma Walmsley was handed a 1 million pound ($1.31 million) pay rise last year, taking her total pay and bonus package to nearly 6 million pounds. bit.ly/2CfTLC6

- A gambling advert fronted by Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling has been banned by the advertising watchdog for being socially irresponsible. bit.ly/2HuTBdr

The Telegraph

- UK Prime Minister Theresa May is set to vote on Wednesday to block a no-deal Brexit after she ­suffered a Commons defeat on her Brexit deal on Tuesday. bit.ly/2u1h2mZ

- A panel of experts told the UK Treasury that consumers should be able to move their data from one digital service to another more easily to curb the dominance of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft in "winner-takes-most" markets. bit.ly/2TCAZj1

Sky News

- The UK, France and Germany were among those to ban the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft but their actions were mostly superseded when the European Aviation Safety Agency announced it was banning the planes from its airspace. bit.ly/2XRY9QS

- Nissan Motor Co said on Tuesday it would end production of its premium Infiniti models at its UK car plant in Sunderland as it stops selling the brand in western Europe. bit.ly/2VXdNZM

The Independent

- Fresh food will run out, prices will rise and UK travellers will face border delays after a no-deal Brexit, civil servants are predicting. ind.pn/2T3Kx1s