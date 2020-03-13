PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 13

March 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The European Central Bank said it would provide an additional 120 billion pounds ($150.23 billion) of stimulus through bond purchases as part of a package of measures to help the eurozone economy overcome the shock of the coronavirus pandemic, but disappointed markets by leaving interest rates unchanged. bit.ly/2xAKXHF

The Guardian

Investors in the collapsed equity income fund run by veteran British fund manager Neil Woodford will get a further 142 million pounds ($177.77 million) in a second cash distribution, administrator Link Fund Solutions said on Thursday. bit.ly/2w2bDAC

UK shopping mall operator Intu Properties Plc warned it could collapse if it is unable to raise further funds after it posted a loss of 2 billion pounds for 2019. bit.ly/38Sd3Ly

The Telegraph

UK carriers urged aviation minister Kelly Tolhurst to offer taxpayer-backed bridging loans to help them stay afloat during the crisis in an emergency conference call on Thursday. bit.ly/3cSmMVb

Goldman Sachs Group Inc has banned gatherings of more than 20 people and told its 38,000 staff worldwide that they will be split into so-called "blue" and "white" teams as it triggers an emergency coronavirus plan. bit.ly/33dw49T

Sky News

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA will cut 4,000 flights and temporarily lay off half of its employees as it struggles to deal with the effects of coronavirus on the travel industry. bit.ly/3aPVVHt

Jayne-Anne Gadhia is to step down from her position as the chief executive of Salesforce.com Inc's UK business and is expected to announce the decision on Friday. bit.ly/3cUlb1b

The Independent

Online gambling firm Betway has been hit with a record fine of 11.6 million pounds ($14.52 million) for failing to protect gambling addicts and to prevent people betting with stolen money. bit.ly/2QdpdYR