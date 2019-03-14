PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 14

March 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- One of Britain's biggest energy suppliers, Npower, could be wound down after failing to stem heavy losses, its owner said on Wednesday. bit.ly/2F8D8dm

- UK Prime Minister Theresa May is preparing a third vote on her Brexit deal after holding secret compromise talks with the DUP and Brexiteers. bit.ly/2FbjH3N

The Guardian

- HM Revenue and Customs may be in line for a 1 billion pound ($1.33 billion) windfall, after the UK supreme court ruled on Wednesday that administrators overseeing the winding up of Lehman Brothers must pay tax on more than 5 billion pounds in assets that have been left over from the collapse. bit.ly/2ClLL2s

- Jaguar Land Rover has been forced to recall more than 44,000 cars for repairs after UK regulators found some models were emitting more carbon dioxide than previously thought. bit.ly/2Uy9Om0

The Telegraph

- Sports Direct International Plc has offered Debenhams Plc an alternate 150-million-pound deal, just days after the troubled high street retailer revealed it was in crunch talks with its lenders over a bailout of the same amount. bit.ly/2EY6k5D

- UK Chancellor Philip Hammond urged MPs to remove the threat of a no deal Brexit in the Spring Statement as the Office for Budget Responsibility predicted that UK growth will slow to its lowest level since the financial crisis. bit.ly/2XXHifx

Sky News

- British MPs have voted to rule out a no-deal Brexit in all circumstances, with UK Prime Minister Theresa May warning of a lengthy delay to the UK's departure from the EU. bit.ly/2HiNBW0

Members of the European Parliament passed a resolution "expressing their deep concern" about cyber security threats from China, including the use of Huawei equipment in 5G network infrastructure. bit.ly/2TDRgEz

The Independent

- Dixons Carphone Plc, the owner of Carphone Warehouse, has been fined 29.1 million pounds for pressure-selling its "Geek Squad" phone insurance and tech support to customers who didn't need it. ind.pn/2Uyn2iw