PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 15

March 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- UK Prime Minister Theresa May will ask the European Union to delay Brexit until at least the end of June after narrowly seeing off an attempt by MPs to seize control of the talks. bit.ly/2F2qITd

- Martin Sorrell will pocket more than 2 million pounds ($2.65 million) from WPP Plc's executive bonus scheme nearly a year after his departure. bit.ly/2UDXqAL

The Guardian

- Interserve Plc could go into administration on Friday as the outsourcing group fights to win support for a restructuring plan before a crunch vote. bit.ly/2TC1ViV

- The pay of Shell CEO Ben van Beurden more than doubled in 2018 to hit 20.1 million euros ($22.72 million) as the oil company rewarded him for high profits. bit.ly/2F0KUVp

The Telegraph

- Sky has opened exploratory talks with upstart rivals to BT's network infrastructure arm Openreach in an attempt to accelerate the rollout of ultrafast "full fibre" broadband. bit.ly/2TO7mKN

- Love Productions, which is majority-owned by Sky is expected to report a pre-tax profit of about 24.2 million pounds for 2018, according to unaudited accounts seen by The Telegraph. bit.ly/2W2catt

Sky News

- Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) says it is "disappointed" by a record £5m fine for failing passengers during the chaotic introduction of a new timetable last May. bit.ly/2O4Itp7

- Business groups have cautiously welcomed a Commons vote to delay Brexit but warned that the decision failed to lift the uncertainty facing British firms. bit.ly/2XV5mQd

The Independent

- The European Parliament has failed to endorse opening trade talks between the EU and the United States amid fears over Donald Trump's trade and environmental policies. ind.pn/2u6prVZ