PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 19

March 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- A review into whether executives at Britain's Lloyds Banking Group covered up a 1 billion pound ($1.16 billion) fraud is due to be completed by the end of the year, more than three years after it was commissioned. bit.ly/2xRuKhp

- The UK-listed drug group Ergomed Plc has announced it is working on a study of a potential treatment for COVID-19. bit.ly/2xSYVox

The Guardian

- Vodafone Group Plc's internet usage has surged by up to 50% in some European countries as consumers shift to working at home and turn to services such as Netflix because the coronavirus is keeping families indoors. bit.ly/3dau4Uh

- The UK's supermarket chains have announced tight new restrictions on purchases and called for regulations to be relaxed as they battle to keep food on the shelves while shoppers stockpile groceries. bit.ly/2Qu40tA

The Telegraph

- British online supermarket Ocado Group Plc has shut down its entire website and app until Saturday after struggling to cope with a "simply staggering amount of traffic". bit.ly/2Ud9fz2

- Financial markets must remain open despite yet more turmoil for currencies and share prices hit by the coronavirus crisis, the new Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey declared Wednesday. bit.ly/2Wp6wVS

Sky News

- International Airlines Group's boss Willie Walsh has become the latest prominent aviation executive to take a pay cut as the industry tries to fend off the prospect of widespread bankruptcies. bit.ly/2QssCTP

- Deliveroo couriers say they are being forced back to work when they should be self-isolating, because they are unable to access the support promised by the company, Sky News reported. bit.ly/2xazGNL

The Independent

- Zara owner Inditex has closed 3,785 stores globally after the coronavirus pandemic sent sales plunging by a quarter in the first two week of March. bit.ly/2QsVaMP