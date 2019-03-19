PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 19

March 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Lloyds Banking Group Plc CEO António Horta-Osório has been criticised by staff at the company for being the only employee who is entitled to a pension based on his final salary. bit.ly/2Hv1pNl

Britain faced a constitutional crisis last night as Downing Street accused House of Commons Speaker John Bercow of sabotaging Theresa May's efforts to rescue her Brexit deal. bit.ly/2Ht2BAF

The Guardian

A committee of British MPs has taken the highly unusual step of urging consumers to boycott the ticket resale firm Viagogo, criticising Alphabet Inc's Google for promoting the website and calling for a review of laws against ticket touting. bit.ly/2Hu16Cn

Deutsche Bank's prospective merger with smaller rival Commerzbank AG threatens to unsettle the German banking industry and puts 30,000 jobs at risk. bit.ly/2Hr4qyh

The Telegraph

British MPs have attacked the government's industrial strategy, saying it is too focused on high-tech sectors and fast-moving companies and ignores traditional industries. bit.ly/2HuZCaP

The Serious Fraud Office and the Financial Conduct Authority have arrested four people over the collapse of London Capital & Finance Plc, raising the alarm for the thousands of people whose investments are at risk. bit.ly/2HuUUda

Sky News

Accountancy watchdog Financial Reporting Council's audit chief is quitting just days after British ministers confirmed plans to replace it with a new body following controversy over its approach to a string of corporate scandals. bit.ly/2Hr2XYN

Andrew Davies, the construction executive hand-picked to rescue Carillion Plc just weeks before the company's collapse, will on Tuesday be named as the new boss of Kier Group Plc, another of Britain's embattled building contractors. bit.ly/2HrltQB

The Independent

UK technology business Worldpay Inc, which used to be part of taxpayer-owned Royal Bank of Scotland Plc, has been sold to a U.S. rival, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, for $43 billion. ind.pn/2Hu7zgM

JD Sports Fashion Plc is to buy fellow retailer Footasylum Plc in a deal valuing the company at more than 90 million pounds ($119.32 million). ind.pn/2Huc76M