PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 2

March 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

About 500 staff and 20 partners are leaving KPMG in a 200 million pounds leveraged buyout of its pension consulting business that the company will announce on Monday. bit.ly/2vx3G65

Thousands of former Northern Rock shareholders are planning to restart their fight for compensation after the nationalised bank was left with 5 billion pounds in surplus equity having repaid its government loans in full. bit.ly/3cgR0Rz

The Guardian

UK's finance minister, Rishi Sunak, is planning to scrap a 3 billion pounds tax relief that mainly benefits the wealthy in a bid to raise cash for an expected increase in public spending in the budget on March 11. bit.ly/2TounSw

The Telegraph

Tens of thousands of workers will share in a 1.8 billion pounds ($2.31 billion) pay rise under a U.S.-UK trade deal that is "there for the taking", according to British trade secretary Liz Truss. bit.ly/2TmTHIo

British supermarket group Waitrose is preparing a new push into grocery delivery to meet the online threat from Marks & Spencer. bit.ly/3ajGYx2

Sky News

Neyber, a consumer lender backed by Goldman Sachs, is closing in on a rescue deal that will trigger its sale to its closest rival. bit.ly/2VCkdk2