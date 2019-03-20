PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 20

March 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Metro Bank Plc is facing renewed questions about a 120 million euro ($136.22 million) grant it was awarded to improve services for small businesses. bit.ly/2TXWOZO

Online grocer Ocado reassured investors on Tuesday that its initial assessment of the reasons for the fire at its Andover warehouse in Hampshire show there is no long-term problem with its depots or model. bit.ly/2TYRvt4

The Guardian

Britain's first new deep coal mine in 30 years has been given the go-ahead by Cumbria county council, sparking protests from climate change campaigners that the decision would harm the UK's efforts to reduce CO2 emissions. bit.ly/2TSNMxj

The National Portrait Gallery has become the first major art institution to give up a grant from the Sackler family, whose company Purdue Pharma makes the prescription opioid painkiller OxyContin, in a move that campaigners said was a landmark victory in the battle over the ethics of arts funding. bit.ly/2TSfom8

The Telegraph

Satellite operator Inmarsat ­attracted its third takeover bid in less than a year after a consortium led by Apax Partners and Warburg Pincus made an approach valuing the company at 2.5 billion euros ($2.84 billion). bit.ly/2TXUJwY

The UK Financial Conduct Authority fined Swiss banking giant UBS a record 27.6 million euros ($31.33 million)for misreporting over 136 million transactions for almost a decade. bit.ly/2U0r0Dy

Sky News

Stationery retailer Office Outlet, which trades from 90 sites, has gone into administration, placing 1,200 jobs at risk. bit.ly/2TYqRk7

J Sainsbury Plc and Asda have pledged to deliver price cuts worth 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) as they fight back against a competition ruling that has thrown their planned merger into jeopardy. bit.ly/2U0qiGo

The Independent

British MPs have warned live music fans against using secondary ticketing site Viagogo until it "fully complies with consumer law", in a new report published by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee. ind.pn/2TV3XtX ($1 = 0.8809 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)