PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 21

March 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Australian copper group Aeris Resources is in talks to buy a mine from Glencore Plc for $575 million, as the commodities giant seeks to raise $1 billion through asset sales. bit.ly/2JC6Iwq

Professional services firm EY said in a report that 23 financial services companies are planning to move their investments, stock and other assets out of the UK to shield themselves from the consequences of a damaging Brexit. bit.ly/2Wdib72

The Guardian

Britain's manufacturers are in despair at the failure of politicians to end the Brexit impasse, according to the Confederation of British Industry, which reported a drop in output in March as businesses cut back production. bit.ly/2WjJPPR

Superdry Plc founder Julian Dunkerton's ambition to return to the fashion brand was dealt a blow on Wednesday when two leading shareholder advisory groups came out against his reappointment. bit.ly/2WjxN97

The Telegraph

A government attempt to reboot the UK car industry after a blizzard of bad news has stalled due to the turmoil in Westminster surrounding Brexit. bit.ly/2Waf0Ne

The boss of Lloyds Banking Group has been accused of making an "insulting" sacrifice by agreeing to cap his pension payout and remained in the firing line on Wednesday after staff union Affinity said the move shaved only a few thousand pounds off his pay packet. bit.ly/2WazWUh

Sky News

Toyota Motor Corp will make hybrid electric vehicles on behalf of Suzuki Motor Corp at its Burnaston plant in Derbyshire, with engines from its Deeside site in North Wales. bit.ly/2TNhioO

B&Q owner Kingfisher Plc says it is looking for a new boss after reporting a 53 percent fall in profits and acknowledging that UK economic weakness and problems in France have hit turnaround plans. bit.ly/2TLkqS2

The Independent

UK's National Audit Office on Wednesday said regulators covering water, telecoms, energy and financial services could not prove that they were effective at responding to consumers' concerns. ind.pn/2TNQlRT

Google has been fined 1.5 billion euro ($1.71 billion) by EU regulators for stifling competition in the online advertising market. The European Commission said Google abused its position to stifle innovation by restricting websites' ability to display adverts from rival brokers. ind.pn/2TMmTfb ($1 = 0.8753 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)