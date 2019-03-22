PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 22

March 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Retirement benefits for the bosses of Britain's biggest banks are emerging as a hot topic among investors as lenders prepare to put their pay schemes to shareholders at annual general meetings in coming weeks. bit.ly/2WiRkq9

Britain's 10-year gilt yield fell to its lowest level since September 2017 as investors piled into sovereign debt across the West, from Germany to the United States, after the Fed's surprise decision to scale back its plans for rate rises. bit.ly/2WlJmN3

The Guardian

Philip Hammond has received a twin boost after the latest official figures from the Office for National Statistics showed consumers ignoring the threat of a no-deal Brexit to carry on spending, and higher tax receipts leading to a fresh fall in the government's budget deficit. bit.ly/2Jv8OOs

Scammers stole 1.2 billion pounds ($1.58 billion) from UK bank customers in 2018, according to official data, with a near-500 percent leap in counterfeit cheque fraud, indicating some criminals are resorting to old-school techniques. bit.ly/2U6wpZG

The Telegraph

The former boss of Govia Thameslink was given a payoff of almost 400,000 pounds after he quit last summer in the wake of a shambolic train timetable overhaul. bit.ly/2WeLbLq

Britain's biggest carbon-emitters are in talks with the government over a funding plan for projects that could start stripping greenhouse gases from power plants and factories by the mid-2020s. bit.ly/2U6f436

Sky News

Debenhams Plc is on the verge of securing a 200 million pound funding lifeline from lenders that would position the ailing department store chain to evade the clutches of Mike Ashley, its ‎biggest shareholder. bit.ly/2WiZMpp

The Bank of England has warned that the "nature and timing" of the UK's departure from the EU will determine the country's economic outlook and its monetary policy committee (MPC) voted unanimously to keep interest rates on hold at 0.75 percent. bit.ly/2WlI4Sd

The Independent

Retail giant Next Plc said it could cut prices after a no-deal Brexit due to savings from lower trade tariffs and would slash its costs by 15 million pounds meaning that "modest" savings could be passed on to consumers. ind.pn/2W8UNHI ($1 = 0.7615 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)