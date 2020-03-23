PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 23

March 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Curfews and travel bans will be imposed to tackle coronavirus if Britons do not start acting responsibly, Prime Minster Boris Johnson has warned. bit.ly/2QEcdvn

- Britain's top listed companies have been banned from publishing their annual results for at least the next fortnight in an unprecedented move by the Financial Conduct Authority to deal with the chaos caused by the coronavirus. bit.ly/2WwPC7X

The Guardian

- The police could use emergency powers to enforce rules on social distancing and reduce the further spread of coronavirus, London mayor Sadiq Khan said. bit.ly/2wxJAJB

- Pressure is mounting on Finance Minister Rishi Sunak to extend his coronavirus bailout to UK's five million self-employed workers as a survey suggested that half would keep working if they had symptoms. bit.ly/2WyGRtQ

The Telegraph

- Soccer club Arsenal is liaising with medical staff across the Premier League before making a decision on whether to allow its squad back into the training ground this week. bit.ly/2xTJ74C

Sky News

- McDonald's Corp said on Sunday it would temporarily close all its restaurants in the UK and Ireland by Monday evening because of the coronavirus outbreak. bit.ly/3bgyuHA

- London Stock Exchange Group Plc and other City institutions are pushing for emergency legislation to allow companies to stage virtual shareholder meetings as the coronavirus pandemic threatens a wave of key corporate events. bit.ly/3adE9Om