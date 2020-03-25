PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 25

March 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- B&M Bargains and Marks & Spencer were among retail businesses who faced criticism on Tuesday for keeping their doors open despite Britain's lockdown. bit.ly/3bpI9LU

- UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has promised that the government will provide support to Britain's five million self-employed as MPs warned they were "running out of money". bit.ly/2UBuZ7Q

The Guardian

- British luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda plans to stop production at its two factories on Wednesday because of the coronavirus lockdown, bringing the struggling luxury carmaker in line with other British automotive brands. bit.ly/2QFoVdm

- Italian fashion group Prada is the latest big-name fashion brand to turn its production lines to produce masks to meet needs arising from the coronavirus crisis. bit.ly/2QH6R2o

The Telegraph

- British airlines and airports will only be able to ask for a taxpayer bailout once they have exhausted all other options, Finane Minister Rishi Sunak has said, dashing industry hopes of a rapid rescue. bit.ly/3drrSYF

- An employee and a medic at Elon Musk's SpaceX have tested positive for coronavirus, causing the company to put at least 12 of its workers in quarantine. bit.ly/2QJWFGz

Sky News

- The women's fashion retailers Oasis and Warehouse have begun exploring a sale even as the coronavirus pandemic forces the shutters down on its UK-wide store estate. bit.ly/3drVtkW

- Frasers Group owned Sports Direct has hiked prices by more than 50% on some sports equipment, according to reports. bit.ly/2WG01yb

The Independent

- Ryanair has announced it expects to operate no further commercial flights between 24 March and June 2020. bit.ly/2UCceRB