PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 25

March 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- British Prime Minister Theresa May has resisted pressure to set a date for her departure in return for support for her EU divorce deal after a threatened cabinet coup fizzled out. bit.ly/2usOXoC

- Uber Technologies Inc is close to clinching a deal to buy its Middle Eastern ride-hailing rival, Careem Networks FZ, in a transaction worth more than $3 billion, according to people close to the negotiations. bit.ly/2Wonlgx

The Guardian

- The British government should take action to end the "rampant injustice" facing some workers in the gig economy, according to a report by the independent MP Frank Field. bit.ly/2FpvA4V

- Special Counsel Robert Mueller found that neither Donald Trump nor any of his aides colluded with Russia during the 2016 election, according to a letter delivered to Congress on Sunday by the U.S. attorney general. bit.ly/2TSOs6x

The Telegraph

- Royal Dutch Shell Plc will begin supplying renewable electricity to more than 700,000 homes in the UK this week as it powers up plans to take become the world's biggest electricity company. bit.ly/2CDbUdh

- British Prime Minister Theresa May was told she must set a date for her departure during crunch talks with Eurosceptics at Chequers amid warnings that her deal will be defeated in the Commons. bit.ly/2OnbvjT

Sky News

- ConvaTec Group Plc will on Monday appoint Karim Bitar as the company's chief executive officer, and will announce the departure of its Chairman Christopher Gent. bit.ly/2YnfsKb

The Independent

- An online petition calling on the government to revoke Article 50 and cancel Brexit has attracted more than 5 million signatures. ind.pn/2JFMaD4