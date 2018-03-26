PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 26

March 26 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The troubled subprime lender Provident Financial Plc is embroiled in a potentially costly legal dispute with a leading shareholder over alleged delays in disclosing a regulatory investigation into its credit card business. bit.ly/2pInz39

GKN Plc's chief executive has lashed out at short-term investors with the powers to decide bids as tensions mount before Thursday's deadline for Melrose Industries Plc's planned 7.9 billion pounds ($11.18 billion) hostile takeover. bit.ly/2pH0D4i

The Guardian

House of Fraser has held emergency funding talks with specialist lenders amid mounting fears for its future as retailers battle increasingly torrid trading conditions on the high street. bit.ly/2GaeNlM

The UK nuclear regulator has raised concerns with EDF Energy over management failings that it warns could affect safety at the Hinkley Point C power station if left unaddressed, official documents reveal. bit.ly/2G8wKkA

The Telegraph

Viagra is set to become available over the counter for the first time in the UK as manufacturer Pfizer Inc wrestles with dwindling sales of the drug. bit.ly/2G8wLVG

Administrators will this week fire the starting gun on a sale of nine hotels owned by flamboyant property tycoon Vincent Tchenguiz after the investment company that owned them went under. bit.ly/2pEIHaA

Sky News

Tesco Plc's chairman, John Allan, will this week be nominated as the next head of Britain's biggest employers' group, with a mandate to help steer it through the UK's exit from the European Union. bit.ly/2pDZoD0

Labour's deputy leader, Tom Watson, has not explicitly ruled out the party backing a second Brexit referendum in the future. bit.ly/2Gct8xN

The Independent

The Government should stop trying to encourage more parents back into work, instead of staying home to care for their children, the Treasury Select Committee has said. ind.pn/2GafBHk