PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 26

March 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Britain's parliament seized control of Brexit on Monday as three government ministers quit to give Members of Parliament the power to tear up British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal. bit.ly/2HGCN4i

- U.S. sportswear maker Nike Inc was imposed a fine of 12.6 million euro ($14.26 million) on Monday by the European Commission for violating rules on cross-border sales of licensed merchandise. bit.ly/2HGtHoi

The Guardian

- Theresa May's hopes that she can force her withdrawal deal through parliament faded on Monday after the Democratic Unionist party leader, Arlene Foster, rejected a personal plea for support. bit.ly/2HHXv3z

- British sportswear firm Sports Direct International Plc is considering a cash bid for ailing department store chain Debenhams Plc to prevent a financial rescue plan that could wipe out its stake in the ailing department store. bit.ly/2HG5CxE

The Telegraph

- The European Commission and Ireland are in "intense talks" on how to avoid customs checks on the Irish border after a no-deal Brexit. bit.ly/2HGECya

- Around 300 employees of JPMorgan Chase & Co staff have been asked to relocate out of UK "at fairly short notice" in the event of a no-deal Brexit. bit.ly/2HHwXQb

Sky News

- A Brexit supporter who egged Britain's opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn while shouting "respect the vote" has been jailed for 28 days. bit.ly/2HDkGwd

- Autonomy software company founder Mike Lynch committed a "deliberate fraud over a sustained period of time" to inflate the value of his company by billions of dollars ahead of its sale, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co claimed in London's High Court heard on Monday. bit.ly/2HDi7di

The Independent

- European Union citizens are set to have their rights "stripped away" after Brexit unless ministers put legislative protections in place to guarantee those rights, warns the UK's Joint Committee on Human Rights (JCHR). ind.pn/2HH6WAg

- Royal Dutch Shell Plc has announced its arrival as a household gas and electricity supplier, moving 700,000 First Utility customers to its Shell Energy brand. ind.pn/2HHZTax