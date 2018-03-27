PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 27

March 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Deutsche Bank AG has begun a search to oust John Cryan amid an escalating boardroom row over the lender's future and alarm at its performance. bit.ly/2IQVgsh

- The battle for GKN Plc intensified on Monday when the FTSE 100 engineer received a 100 million pounds ($142.37 million) sweetener to its rescue deal with Dana Inc, of the United States. bit.ly/2IVAmZ8

The Guardian

- Facebook Inc's privacy practices are under investigation by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission following a week of scandals and public outrage over the company's failure to protect the personal information of tens of millions of users. bit.ly/2IVxBH8

- The UK's Gambling Commission is considering banning people from using their credit cards to place bets. The regulator said on Monday gambling on credit cards "increases the risk that consumers will gamble more than they can afford" and it would "consider prohibiting or restricting the use of credit cards" in order to protect gamblers from racking up huge debts that they cannot pay. bit.ly/2ITyQqk

The Telegraph

- The head of International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, has waded into a row about greater fiscal and banking union among eurozone member states. Lagarde told a German audience that closer economic integration in the eurozone was an essential step in order to protect the bloc from future global downturns. bit.ly/2ISZakt

- JD Sports Fashion Plc is launching an assault on the American sportswear market with a "transformational" $558 million deal to buy trainer supplier Finish Line Inc. bit.ly/2I6nvSm

Sky News

- A Scottish vehicle-hire group TOM Vehicle Rental employing more than 500 people is on the brink of collapse, amid faltering hopes of a rescue deal. bit.ly/2IW5pDS

- Delivery firm DPD is to offer holiday and sick pay to thousands of drivers after it was criticised following the death of a worker who was fined for attending a medical appointment to treat his diabetes. bit.ly/2IXq7U8

The Independent

- The Equalities and Human Rights Commission has issued a last-minute warning to organisations that might not meet an early April deadline to publish their gender pay gaps, cautioning that failure to comply could lead to hefty fines and considerable reputational damage. ind.pn/2IXquOw ($1 = 0.7024 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)