PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 27

March 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers.

The Times

- Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Wednesday hinted at backing British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, in warning of growing risks that another defeat would mean Britain remaining in the European Union. bit.ly/2HGZOUz

- Thomas Cook is reviewing its money business in its latest attempt to cut costs and debt. As part of the changes, Anth Mooney, UK boss of retail and money is leaving the company. bit.ly/2HHRzrq

The Guardian

- Theresa May is under intense pressure to set out a timetable for her departure from Downing Street to receive the support of Brexit hardliners for her twice-rejected deal. bit.ly/2HH0FEL

- OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and some Sackler family members are to pay a total of $270 million as part of an agreement to settle a lawsuit by the state of Oklahoma over the drugmaker's illegal marketing of painkiller. bit.ly/2HF8tqR

The Telegraph

- Theresa May was warned by 20 remain members of her Cabinet that she will face mass-resignations by junior ministers if she attempts to whip votes that could lead to a softer Brexit. bit.ly/2HIno3u

- Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation (ENRC), a mining company has lodged a $93 million claim against the Serious Fraud Office for costs it has incurred during an eight-year probe into alleged corruption. bit.ly/2HGwEF9

Sky News

- Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) now consider a long extension to Brexit and change of leader to be preferable to Theresa May's Brexit deal. bit.ly/2HIYsZq

- Alphabet unit Google says an overhaul of the EU's copyright laws will backfire to "hurt" the very people they are trying to protect. bit.ly/2HJOwil

The Independent

- British Members of Parliament are gearing up for a series of votes on different Brexit scenarios and put forward their preferred options by the end of the day for "indicative votes" on Wednesday. ind.pn/2HIi2oP

- Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc has acquired Middle East competitor Careem for $3.1 billion. ind.pn/2HIpjFe