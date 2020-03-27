PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 27

March 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Lloyd's of London is likely to take a substantial hit from coronavirus claims but is robust enough to cope, according to Chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown. bit.ly/3buu7c1

- Apple is considering delaying the launch of its new 5G iPhones from September by a few months. bit.ly/3dCXhI3

The Guardian

- UK clothing and homewares retailer Next said on Thursday it had taken the "difficult decision" to close its website as the coronavirus shutdown threatens to wipe more than 11 billion pounds ($13.39 billion) off fashion sales this year. bit.ly/2UIm2db

- Ryanair has been accused of ripping off passengers after it was found to be charging £80 more to those rebooking cancelled flights. bit.ly/2WIxh7X

The Telegraph

- The UK housing market is being put on hold as banks struggle to get valuers into homes coming up for sale. bit.ly/3bsA5Kr

- The UK Government has formally requested a consortium of manufacturers to speed up production of a new ventilator based on existing technology, The Telegraph understands. bit.ly/39pgs4u

Sky News

- Britain's biggest outsourcing groups are to pool their workforces to ensure the delivery of public sector contracts in an unprecedented move to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. bit.ly/33OPFxj

- UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said that self-employed people will be able to claim grants worth 80% of their average monthly profits - up to 2,500 pounds a month. bit.ly/2vRdKXQ

The Independent

- The chairman of British online supermarket Ocado has pleaded with the British public to show restraint and stop stockpiling amid the coronavirus crisis. bit.ly/2xvprUp