PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 28

March 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- An 11th hour intervention by the UK government into the 8.1 billion pounds ($11.48 billion) hostile bid for GKN PLc has prompted Melrose Industries Plc to make a string of commitments to keep the engineer British. bit.ly/2DYIows

- Dozens of the European Union's trading partners from South Africa to South Korea could impose tariffs on British exports next year, experts have warned. bit.ly/2DZyFWV

The Guardian

- Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc is to supply up to 20,000 of its new electric I-Pace cars to Alphabet Inc's Waymo to be converted into self-driving vehicles for Waymo's ride-hailing service. bit.ly/2I55GDl

- Restricting immigration from Europe after Brexit is very likely to lead to lower growth in total jobs and in the output of the UK economy, the government's official migration advisers have said. bit.ly/2IbHNKy

The Telegraph

- Facebook Inc founder Mark Zuckerberg is set to appear before the U.S. Congress but not the British Parliament, in a move that has outraged members of parliament. bit.ly/2DWMRQl

- Former BHS owner Dominic Chappell will be banned from serving as company director for up to 15 years over his role in the high street chain's collapse, while previous owner Philip Green will escape any sanction, according to the UK's Insolvency Service. bit.ly/2DYEXWL

Sky News

- A deposit return scheme for single-use bottles is going to be introduced in England subject to consultation, the government has confirmed. bit.ly/2I92uGL

- The fund-raising arm of the UK's Great Ormond Street Hospital agreed at a board meeting on Tuesday to overturn its original decision to return 530,000 pounds ($751,381.00) donated by the Presidents Club Charitable Trust. bit.ly/2DYJYyo

The Independent

- The number of EU workers actively searching for jobs in the UK has dropped by 11.4 percent since the 2016 Brexit referendum, new research shows. ind.pn/2I9iOrc

- With one year to go until the UK departs the European Union, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders has issued a fresh Brexit warning, cautioning that a cliff edge – even after the agreed transition period – would be disastrous for one of Britain's most important industries. ind.pn/2E084ZA ($1 = 0.7054 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)