PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 28

March 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- British Prime Minister Theresa May, on Wednesday, offered to quit to get her European Union divorce deal over the line as Brexit looked set to claim a second Conservative prime minister in three years. bit.ly/2WzhHs7

- The boss of Barclays Plc has taken charge of its investment banking division in an overhaul that has led to the unexpected departure of Tim Throsby, who was the head of the investment bank. bit.ly/2WqYN6z

The Guardian

- A first attempt by the Members of Parliament to find a consensus route forward for Brexit has ended in deadlock and confusion after the House of Commons rejected every option put forward. bit.ly/2Ws0Abs

- Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is interested in taking over the Honda Motor Co Ltd's Swindon plant when the Japanese manufacturer leaves in 2021. bit.ly/2WziYiT

The Telegraph

- The advertising agency M&C Saatchi Plc has called for a competition investigation of Facebook Inc and Google's "stranglehold" over the digital media market, alongside the Government and a host of publishers. bit.ly/2WuTXoW

Sky News

- Northern Irish DUP leader Arlene Foster has told Sky News her party is unable to support Theresa May's Brexit deal while it "poses a threat to the integrity of UK". bit.ly/2Ws5IfC

- The privately owned footwear company Dune has tabled an offer to buy the ailing fashion retailer LK Bennett weeks after it crashed into administration. bit.ly/2Ws3IUK