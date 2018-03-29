PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 29

March 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Potential bidders for the drug company Shire Plc could be flushed out after a Takeda, a Japan-based pharmaceutical company, revealed that it was weighing up a takeover. bit.ly/2pN4zS8

- GKN Plc is hatching plans to sell 90 percent of its 10 billion pounds ($14.08 billion) empire, according to the final attack on the company by Melrose, which has been waging a near three-month takeover attack on the FTSE 100 engineering group. bit.ly/2pSuDvh

The Guardian

- British businesses have been warned to brace for a workforce crisis triggered by Brexit, with the number of workers entering employment expected to fall behind the rate of population growth for the first time in half a century, according to employment consultant Mercer. bit.ly/2pMpOn8

- Rakesh Kapoor, chief executive of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, has had his pay slashed by 11 million pounds – but will still pocket 12.5 million pounds in salary and bonuses. bit.ly/2pN8QVD

The Telegraph

- Airbus SE has issued a warning about the dangers of Britain being pushed out of pan-European space and defence projects despite UK quitting the EU. bit.ly/2pN0H3l

- CME Group is expected to seal a 3.8 billion pounds takeover of Britain's NEX Group Plc as soon as Thursday. bit.ly/2pM2F3U

Sky News

- The Bank of England has reassured European banks operating in UK that they will have more time to prepare for Brexit now that the UK and Europe have agreed a transition period. bit.ly/2pMUkwZ

- The owner of Bargain Booze is on the brink of administration, putting 2,600 jobs at risk, after it failed to raise 125 million pounds from an emergency cash call. bit.ly/2pN66Yo

The Independent

- Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has injected cash into a UK tech startup Landbay and has proposed future investment in a second fintech company. ind.pn/2pLBHK6

- Ikea has revealed a gender pay gap of 6.9 percent in its retail business, a significantly smaller difference than UK average. ind.pn/2pMPcsL ($1 = 0.7105 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; editing by Diane Craft)