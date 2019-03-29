PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 29

March 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The European Union will insist that Britain pays a £39 billion ($50.91 billion) bill and implements the Irish backstop before beginning emergency talks to prevent an economic crash after a no-deal Brexit. bit.ly/2HMu40x

- The Chinese telecoms company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd poses "difficult" security risks, Britain's intelligence agency GCHQ warns. bit.ly/2HKVILb

The Guardian

- British Prime Minister Theresa May will put only half of her Brexit deal to a vote on Friday, in a final attempt to secure members of parliament's support. bit.ly/2HJkpI1

- A shareholder rebellion is brewing before Royal Bank of Scotland Group's annual general meeting as investor groups raise red flags over a pay policy that involves the chief executive receiving £350,000 per year in pension payments. bit.ly/2HKS5Vx

The Telegraph

- Jacob Rees-Mogg, a leading Brexiteer in the Conservative party, has given his strongest hint yet that he backs Boris Johnson to replace Theresa May as Conservative party leader, saying he is a "formidably able candidate". bit.ly/2HK9C07

- Google's UK tax bill rose to £67 million last year as the U.S. internet company awaits Treasury plans to raise hundreds of millions of pounds with a tax on digital giants. bit.ly/2HNd367

Sky News

- A Chinese supplier to British high-end womens wear firm L.K. Bennett has stepped into the battle to buy the chain from administrators amid growing hopes that the majority of its workforce will keep their jobs. bit.ly/2WohF6a

- Iceland's discount airline WOW Air has collapsed, stranding thousands of passengers, after an apparent failure to secure a cash lifeline. bit.ly/2WohIyS