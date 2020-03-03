PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 3

March 3 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Activist investor Sherborne Investors has called on Barclays Plc to remove its chief executive over his links with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender. bit.ly/2wjNTb4

Ninety One, the asset management arm of South Africa-based banking group Investec, said it is aiming to sell 10% of its existing shares in a flotation on March 16, valuing itself between 1.75 billion pounds ($2.23 billion) and 2.17 billion pounds ($2.77 billion). bit.ly/2IfUohz

The Guardian

NMC Health Plc has asked its banks for an "informal standstill" on its debt payments as it faces a cash crunch amid an accounting scandal. bit.ly/38ltrnb

Jack Welch, the American businessman who expanded General Electric to become world's biggest company, has died at the age of 84. bit.ly/32K1SmH

The Telegraph

UK's finance minister Rishi Sunak has re-written part of his Budget to combat the coronavirus crisis amid a wave of worldwide action, as top economists warned that it could halve global growth. bit.ly/2I9RzyN

British Steel's sale to Jingye Group is expected to complete next Monday, according to company insiders, ending uncertainty about the plant after it collapsed into insolvency in May last year. bit.ly/2TrjIGI

Sky News

British Airways and Ryanair Holdings Plc have cancelled hundreds of flights between the UK and parts of Europe and the U.S. due to the coronavirus outbreak. bit.ly/2Tk7P6N